Norway’s health minister accused of plagiarism in latest ethics scandal to rock the government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An academic probe says that Norway’s Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol plagiarized parts of her masters’ degree thesis three years ago. It’s the second such case this year in the Norwegian government and the latest allegation of unethical behavior to rock the center-left government. The investigation by Nord University in Bodoe, northern Norway, found Kjerkol’s 2021 thesis contained “far more serious errors than sloppiness,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported. The broadcaster said the probe’s conclusion was to deprive Kjerkol of her master’s degree in health management. The 48-year-old Kjerkol did not comment Thursday. But she has previously rejected the allegations, saying she and a co-author did not copy to parts of another student’s thesis from 2015.

