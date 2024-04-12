Nigerian transgender celebrity jailed for throwing money into the air, a rare conviction

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A local court in Nigeria has handed a six-month imprisonment to a popular transgender woman after convicting her of throwing money into the air. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, was sentenced Friday without the option of a fine in a rare conviction that was criticized by many in the West African nation, a deeply conservative country where openly identifying as a transgender person is also criminalized. It is common, though prohibited, for people to throw money into the air, a practice known as spraying, at social events in Nigeria.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.