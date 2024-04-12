Three killed in Ethiopia shootout as regional rebellions spill into the capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three people have been killed during a shootout between militiamen and police officers in Ethiopia’s capital in a rare case of one of the country’s many regional rebellions spilling into the city. The incident occurred near Millenium Hall in Addis Ababa’s downtown as officers tried to apprehend three fighters from a militia known as Fano. Police say that the fighters were “on a mission to carry out a terrorist attack.” Two of the militia members were killed. Police arrested the third. A bystander was also killed during the gunbattle, and two police officers were injured.

