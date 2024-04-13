River barges break loose in Pittsburgh, causing damage and closing bridges before some go over a dam

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials say a large group of river barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River, damaging a marina and causing bridge closures before the boats were pinned to the riverbank or went over a dam downstream. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, fire and emergency medical services responded late Friday. There were no reports of injuries after the 26 barges broke free, including 23 loaded with dried cargo. The city says there were no hazardous materials involved. A marina sustained extensive damage. The area had been hit by flooding after heavy rains Thursday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.