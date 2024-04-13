Visitors are seen on camera damaging rock formations at a Nevada recreation site
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men seen damaging rock formations at a national recreation site in Nevada. Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area say the damage happened during a recent weekend near the Redstone Dune Trail on the north side of the lake. The petrified red dunes found here make it one of the most popular hiking spots in the park. A video shows two men shoving chunks of sandstone off the edge of an outcropping as a girl screams. Park officials called the behavior appalling. Officials said destruction like this can result in felony charges punishable by jail time and fines.