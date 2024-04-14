Congo landslide kills at least 15 people and up to 60 others are missing, officials say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials say a landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing. Seven people were found alive after the landslide Saturday near the port near the town of Idiofa. “There’s a hill above the port, and the rain caused the earth on the hill to collapse,” a local elected official told reporters Sunday. Interim provincial Gov. Félicien Kiway told reporters that a team was dispatched to help search for survivors and seven people were found alive and were hospitalized. A further 60 people were still missing.

