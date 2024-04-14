Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people

TANA TORAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian officials said a search and rescue team had found 18 people killed by landslides on Sulawesi island and are still looking for two missing. 14 bodies were found by rescuers on Sunday afternoon in Makale village and four in South Makale. Rescuers are still looking for two more victims, but fog and drizzle made the search difficult and officers in the field were overwhelmed, according to the officials. Rescuers by Sunday afternoon had recovered at least 11 bodies in Makale village and three in South Makale, and were still searching for three others who were reportedly still missing, including a 3-year-old girl. Downed communications lines, bad weather and unstable soil were hampering the rescue efforts.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.