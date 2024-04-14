Trump’s history-making hush money trial starts Monday with jury selection

NEW YORK (AP) — The hush money trial of former President Donald Trump begins Monday with jury selection. It’s a singular moment for American history as the first criminal trial of a former U.S. commander in chief. It’s also the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial. Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for November’s election. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged effort to keep salacious stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign. He says the stories were false, and he has called the case a sham designed to damage his current campaign.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

