Former Trump staffer who said to ‘fan the flame’ after 2020 loss hired to lead Wisconsin GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The director of Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign in Wisconsin who pushed allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked has been hired to run the Republican Party of Wisconsin heading into the November election. The state party announced last week that Andrew Iverson will serve as executive director of the Wisconsin GOP as it prepares to host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. In 2020, Iverson was the state director for Trump Victory, a joint operation of the Trump campaign and the RNC. It was in that role following Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin in 2020 that Iverson told other operatives to support false claims that Trump had actually won.

