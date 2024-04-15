Sudden heavy rains in Oman kill at least 17 including schoolchildren whose bus was overtaken

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula and killed at least 17 people. Authorities say in one incident a group of school children and a driver died when their vehicle was overtaken. Rescuers are searching for survivors. Heavy rains are also expected over Dubai in the neighboring United Arab Emirates and other regions of the Arabian Peninsula.

