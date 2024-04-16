Apple CEO says that he wants to increase investments in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that he wants to further increase investment in Vietnam a day after the company announced it would spending on suppliers in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub. Cook met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Apple also said that it would increase its spending on Vietnamese suppliers, a figure that the company says has doubled since 2019. The southeast Asian manufacturing hub has become more important for Apple due to its efforts to diversify supply chains away from China.

