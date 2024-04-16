Changing course, Florida prosecutor suspended by DeSantis to seek reelection

Changing course, a Democratic Florida prosecutor suspended from office by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will seek reelection while a court battle continues over his 2022 removal from the post. Andrew Warren had previously said he would not run this year. But that was before a federal appeals court ruled that a lower court should consider Warren’s argument that statements he made about issues such as abortion were political advocacy protected by the First Amendment. That case remains pending. DeSantis cited those statements in suspending Warren. DeSantis appointed Republican Suzy Lopez to replace Warren, and she is running for the position that prosecutes cases in Tampa and surrounding Hillsborough County.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.