Former UK leader Liz Truss backs Trump and blames others for her ouster after 49 days

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss sparked mayhem on the financial markets and turmoil within her Conservative Party during her 49 days as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister. But she is robustly defending her economic record in interviews and a new book and blames the “deep state,” “technocrats,” “the establishment,” civil servants and the Bank of England for her downfall. She’s also backing Donald Trump for reelection. She says “the world was safer” when Trump was president. That’s a departure from the convention that senior British politicians stay out of U.S. elections. Opposition politicians in the United Kingdom are criticizing Truss, saying by refusing to accept blame she is adding “insult to injury for families suffering from soaring mortgage costs.”

