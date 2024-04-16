Justice Thomas returns to Supreme Court after 1-day absence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was back on the bench Tuesday, after an unexplained one-day absence. Thomas, 75, was in his usual seat, to the right of Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday as the court met to hear arguments in a case about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thomas has ignored calls from some progressive groups to step aside from cases involving Jan. 6 because his wife, Ginni, attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally near the White House before protesters descended on the Capitol. On Monday, Roberts announced Thomas’ absence, without providing an explanation. Justices sometimes miss court, but participate remotely. Thomas did not take part in Monday’s arguments.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.