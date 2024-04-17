Trump will meet with Polish President Duda as NATO leaders call for additional support for Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York as Trump’s criminal trial takes a one-day break. Their planned dinner Wednesday comes as European leaders prepare for the possibility Trump might win the White House in November. That concerns NATO leaders, given Trump’s critical comments about the Western alliance, even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. NATO member Poland shares a border with Ukraine. Duda has encouraged Washington to send more aid to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Trump has spoken out against such funding, but in a possible shift late last week, said he may support new assistance if it was in the form of a loan.

By STEVE PEOPLES and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.