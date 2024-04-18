Alleged homicide suspect fatally shot by police in San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that a man linked to a homicide investigation in California’s capital was fatally shot Wednesday by police 80 miles (128 kilometers) away in Oakland after he allegedly emerged from a home with a firearm. The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Thursday that Sacramento police officers notified the Oakland Police Department that they were in Oakland investigating a homicide and requested assistance in arresting a suspect. It says Oakland police officers arrived in West Oakland and were securing the area where the suspect was located when the man exited a house holding a firearm and officers opened fire, killing him.

