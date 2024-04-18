Man charged with 4 University of Idaho deaths was out for a drive that night, his attorneys say

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in late 2022, was out for a drive the night they were killed. That’s what his attorneys say in a new court filing that lays out more details of the alibi defense he intends to use at his trial. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed to death at a rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, early on Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was then a criminal justice student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington. He has been charged with four counts of murder.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.