The UK government finally passes bill to send migrants to Rwanda, but the battle is not over

LONDON (AP) — The British Parliament has finally passed legislation to send some migrants to Rwanda under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial plan aimed at deterring risky English Channel crossings by people desperate to reach the U.K. The latest version of the plan beset by court challenges and legislative battles was approved early Tuesday, delivering what Sunak hopes will be a much-needed political victory and fulfill his pledge to “stop the boats.” Human rights activists say the plan is illegal and inhumane and migrant advocates have vowed to continue the fight against it. Sunak says the first flights can leave in July.

