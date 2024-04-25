When Danish police pulled a woman over, she locked herself in her car and refused to talk
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say that a routine traffic stop on a highway south of the capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over. The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. Police called a mechanic to open the car, and then detained the woman and took her to a nearby hospital for a blood test. Once the vehicle was opened, two folding knives were found in the car, which led to additional charges, police said.