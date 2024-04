LONDON (AP) — Britain’s military says one of the horses that galloped through the streets of London last week is expected to make a full recovery while another remains under observation following its injuries. Quaker, a black horse, has shown “significant improvement,” on the way to a complete recovery. Vida, a gray animal, remains under “close and careful” veterinary observation for his wounds.

