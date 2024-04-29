Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are corralled

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — There were many people doing double takes Sunday in North Bend, Washington, after four zebras got loose from their trailer and galloped into a neighborhood. The Washington State Patrol said the zebras were being transported in a trailer, and the driver pulled off Interstate 90 at the North Bend exit to secure the trailer. Somehow the zebras got loose, and trotted past brunch patrons at a restaurant and wound up in a backyard. KING-TV reports that’s where two were captured with the help of rodeo professionals. The baby of the herd was later corralled. The fate of the fourth missing zebra wasn’t immediately known Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.