ACL injuries are more common in women soccer players than men. We may learn why

An English study into the causes of ACL injuries to women soccer players has been launched. ‘Project ACL’ will focus on players in the Women’s Super League in England as part of a three-year study. The injury is suffered by a disproportionate number of female players compared to their male counterparts. Organizers of the project say women are two to six times more likely than men to suffer ACL injuries. The project is a joint partnership between FIFPRO, the Professional Footballers Association, Nike and Leeds Beckett University.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.