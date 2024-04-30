More Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ students

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another six Republican states are piling on to challenge the Biden administration’s newly expanded campus sexual assault rules, saying they overstep the president’s authority and undermine the Title IX anti-discrimination law. A federal lawsuit led by Kentucky on Tuesday asks a judge to halt and overturn the new policy. The suit is joined by Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia. It follows other legal challenges filed by Monday by nine other states including Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. The lawsuits are the first to challenge Biden’s new Title IX rules, which expand protections to LGBTQ+ students and add new safeguards for victims of sexual assault.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.