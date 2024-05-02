Killing of 4 officers underscores risks police face when serving warrants

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Arrest warrants must be served to alleged criminals if society is going to function. But there is no guarantee of safety for police officers knocking on their doors. The grim risks came into stark relief Monday when four law enforcement officers were killed while serving an arrest warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tragedy underscores the limits of the best-trained police officers and the unpredictability of the people being served. Thor Eells is executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. He says police can be 100% correct in everything they do. But they only control half the situation. Suspects are responsible for the rest.

By BEN FINLEY and MAKIYA SEMINERA Associated Press

