An anchovy feast draws a crush of sea lions to one of San Francisco’s piers, the most in 15 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s famed Fisherman’s Wharf district is seeing a surge in sea lions. First appearing at Pier 39 after the 1989 earthquake, the sea lions have become a well known tourist attraction. The number of sea lions crashing at the pier fluctuates over the seasons. On most days more than a hundred can be seen. But this week, Pier 39 has counted more than 1,000 sea lions, the most seen there in 15 years. A large school of anchovies has drawn the animals to the pier as they fuel up for migration. The spike in sea lions is only expected to be temporary.

