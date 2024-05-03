Sudanese military leader’s son dies of injuries following a motorcycle crash in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state-run news agency says the son of Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan has died two months after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Mohammed Fattah Burhan Rahman, who died Friday, was being treated at an Ankara hospital since the March 6 accident in which his motorbike crashed into a vehicle. Burhan, Sudan’s de-facto leader, and other family members were informed about the death, Turkish media reports said. Sudanese embassy officials could not be reached for comment. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April 2023, when tensions between its military, led by Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.