Sudanese military leader’s son dies of injuries following a motorcycle crash in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state-run news agency says the son of Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan has died two months after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Mohammed Fattah Burhan Rahman, who died Friday, was being treated at an Ankara hospital since the March 6 accident in which his motorbike crashed into a vehicle. Burhan, Sudan’s de-facto leader, and other family members were informed about the death, Turkish media reports said. Sudanese embassy officials could not be reached for comment. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April 2023, when tensions between its military, led by Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.