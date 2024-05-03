Troops fired on Kent State students in 1970. Survivors see echoes in today’s campus protests
By PATRICK ORSAGOS and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University is marking another solemn anniversary of the National Guard shootings that killed four unarmed students and wounded nine others on May 4, 1970. Dean Kahler was at that protest against the Vietnam War, and was left paralyzed by a soldier’s bullet. Now the shootings have taken on fresh relevance as thousands of students are arrested in campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war. Some are calling again for National Guard intervention. Kahler says the responses have been heavy-handed. He says he questions whether college administrators learned any lessons from the ’70s.