Hungary and Serbia’s autocratic leaders to roll out red carpet for China’s Xi during Europe tour

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will spend the bulk of his five-day tour in Europe this week in two small countries at the continent’s eastern half. It’s a region Beijing has used as a foothold for its expanding economic ambitions in Europe. Xi first stops in Paris on Monday and then he will travel to Hungary and Serbia. The two nations have autocratic leaders that are seen as China-friendly and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mainstream European leaders have pursued more protectionist policies to limit Beijing and Moscow’s reach on the continent. But the governments of Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia have vigorously courted economic ties with China.

