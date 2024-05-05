Macron sets Ukraine as top priority as China’s Xi Jinping pays a state visit to France
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming China’s Xi Jinping for a two-day state visit to France. He is seeking to press Xi to use his influence on Moscow to move toward ending the war in Ukraine. Both leaders are also expected to discuss trade issues. Macron recently denounced trade practices of both China and the U.S. as shoring up protections and subsides while Europe’s industry remains open and is stuck in overregulation. The state visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries and follows Macron’s trip to China in 2023. After his stop in France, Xi will head to Serbia and Hungary.