Auditors can’t locate former St. Louis circuit attorney to complete state audit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state examination of the office that handles criminal prosecutions in St. Louis is being delayed because auditors can’t find former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said Monday in a news release that auditors have tried for several months to contact Gardner, including trying to serve her with a subpoena. Gardner, a Democrat, was frequently criticized by Republican leaders who cited low rates of convictions in homicide cases, high office turnover and other concerns. At the time of her resignation last May, Gardner was the subject of an ouster effort by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey. GOP lawmakers were considering a bill allowing the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes in St. Louis.

