Danish King Frederik and his Australian-born wife visit Sweden on their first official trip abroad

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s King Frederik X has arrived in Stockholm with his Australian-born wife Queen Mary, as they begin their first official visit abroad as new Danish monarchs. On Monday, Frederik and Mary were greeted by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, and by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, the Scandinavian country’s longest-sitting monarch, and German-Brazilian Queen Silvia. Relations between the two royal houses are close. Denmark’s monarchy is the oldest in Europe and one of the oldest in the world. The 55-year-old Frederik was proclaimed king on Jan. 14 after his 83-year-old mother, Queen Margrethe II, who was Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, abdicated.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.