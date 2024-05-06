Fallen US Marshal is memorialized by Attorney General Garland, family and others

Friends, family and law enforcement officers gathered in Charlotte to remember the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks who was killed in a shootout last week while serving a warrant. He was one of four officers killed in the three-hour standoff that became the deadliest day for law enforcement since 2016. Weeks’ wife said at the Monday memorial that her husband was already a hero to her before the shooting. Others who knew the marshal say he had a deep commitment to his work and a dry sense of humor that brought smiles to the faces of his coworkers.

