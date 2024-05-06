Janet Jackson to play 2024 Essence Fest instead of the Smoothie King Center this summer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Janet Jackson will make her fourth appearance at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture this summer in New Orleans. Jackson was originally scheduled to headline the Smoothie King Center on July 23 as part of her Together Again Summer 2024 tour, but her plans have changed. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the Smoothie King appearance was canceled and now she’s a scheduled headliner for one of the three nights of concerts as part of the annual festival, which this year runs July 5 through July 7 in the Superdome. Essence has not said the specific date on which Jackson will perform. Festival producers have been rolling out the concert lineup piecemeal.

