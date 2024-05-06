Lidia Bastianich, Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott to receive Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cookbook author, actor and producer will be the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime Emmys in June. Lidia Bastianich has created Daytime Emmy Award-winning cooking shows over the last 25 years on PBS. The chef has also published numerous cookbooks. Melody Thomas Scott has played Nikki Newman on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for 45 years. Edward Scott has won six Daytime Emmys for his producing work. Melody Thomas Scott and Edward Scott have been married since 1985. The Daytime Emmys air June 7 on CBS.

