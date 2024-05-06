Millions of people across Oklahoma, southern Kansas at risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms

Forecasters say millions of people in the central United States could see powerful storms Monday including long-track tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail. The National Weather Service forecast that much of Oklahoma and parts of Kansas are at the greatest risk of severe weather. Some of those areas in Oklahoma are still recovering from tornadoes. The forecast follows severe flooding in Houston early Monday morning.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and JIM SALTER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.