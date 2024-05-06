Twyla Tharp dance will open 700-seat amphitheater at New York’s Little Island park in June

NEW YORK (AP) — The summer performance lineup at the amphitheater on Manhattan’s Little Island park will open June 6 with Twyla Tharp’s “How Long Blues.” It’s the choreographer’s first full-length work in a decade. Little Island is built atop the Hudson River on a series of tulip-shaped concrete columns. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo will sing all the major roles in a 90-minute remix of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” running from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22. The works are part of a summer schedule that includes nine world premieres. Zack Winokur, a 35-year-old director, choreographer and dancer, was appointed producing artistic director.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.