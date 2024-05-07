Nintendo to announce Switch successor in this fiscal year as profits rise

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video-game maker Nintendo’s announcement about a successor to its Switch home console is coming sometime before March 2025. In reporting its results on Tuesday, Nintendo gave no details, including about whether it would launch that successor product during this fiscal year, or just announce it. Kyoto-based Nintendo reported a 13% rise in profit for fiscal year ended in March, boosted by solid demand for Switch software like “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.” The yen’s weakness against the dollar, which lifts the value in yen of overseas earnings of Japanese exporters, also helped. Nintendo has sold more than 141 million Switch machines.

