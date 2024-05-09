Activist in Tunisia arrested as conditions for migrants and their advocates worsen

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — An anti-discrimination activist in Tunisia was arrested in a money laundering investigation this week as the dangerous and dire conditions facing migrants and their advocates worsen. Saadia Mosbah was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the funding for the Mnemty association she runs. An offcial at a human rights group said Mosbah was arrested after she posted on social media condemning the racism she faced for her work from people accusing her of helping sub-Saharan African migrants. Tunisia’s president said this week that associations that receive substantial foreign funds were “traitors and agents” and shouldn’t supplant the state’s role in managing migration. Fewer migrants have crossed the Mediterranean this year due to weather and beefed-up security.

