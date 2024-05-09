In a revived case, a former congressman is charged with lying about an illegal campaign contribution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been charged with lying to federal authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign. The Nebraska Republican’s indictment on Wednesday revives a case that was derailed by an appellate court. A federal jury convicted the Nebraska Republican in 2022, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Fortenberry’s conviction last year, ruling that the case shouldn’t have been tried in Los Angeles. A grand jury in the nation’s capital has now indicted Fortenberry on counts of alsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.

