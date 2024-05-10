A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 7 people

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Authorities in Russia say seven people were killed when a bus veered off a bridge in St. Petersburg, the country’s second-largest city. The death toll from Friday’s crash was reported by the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigations body. It did not state how many others were injured but the emergencies ministry earlier said that six people removed from the bus were in critical or serious condition. Russian news reports said there were 15 people on the city bus when it broke through a barrier and plunged into the Moika River in central St. Petersburg. Six of those who were onboard climbed out of the water on their own.

