Amid GOP focus on elections, Georgia Republicans remove officer found to have voted illegally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Party has removed one of its officers after a judge found he voted illegally nine times after moving to the state. Party Chairman Josh McKoon says the state Republican Committee voted 146-24 on Friday to remove Brian K. Pritchard. Georgia is among states where supporters of Donald Trump have taken over the party at the grassroots level, demanding that it prioritize Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. That focus has made the findings against Pritchard embarrassing to many Republican activists. The judge ruled in March that Pritchard voted illegally, ordering a fine and public reprimand. Pritchard says he believed he was no longer on probation at the time.

