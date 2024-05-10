Film academy launches $500M fundraising campaign ahead of 100th Oscar anniversary

ROME (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a $500 million fundraising campaign Friday to ensure long-term, global support for its Oscar prizes, museum, educational programming and screenings in view of its 100th anniversary in 2028. Academy officials announced the campaign at a press conference in Rome alongside the leadership of Cinecitta, the Italian public film company behind many of Italy’s Oscar-winning movies. The aim was to underscore the global thrust of the Academy’s initiative. Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the first $100 million of the campaign had already been secured.

