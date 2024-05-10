Flooding forecast to worsen in Brazil’s south, where often only the poor remain

ELDORADO DO SUL, Brazil (AP) — More heavy rain is forecast for Brazil’s already flooded Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of those remaining are poor people with limited ability to move to less dangerous areas. Nearly 6 inches of rain could fall over the weekend, according to Brazil’s national meteorology institute. It says there is also a high likelihood that winds will intensify and water levels rise in the Patos lagoon next to the state capital, Porto Alegre, and the surrounding area. Authorities said Friday that at least 126 people have died in the floods since they began last week, and 141 more are missing. More than 400,000 people have been displaced from their homes, with 70,000 are those sheltering in gyms, schools and other temporary locations.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and ELÉONORE HUGHES Associated Press

