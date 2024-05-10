It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will hit Florida, but when, forecasters say

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials who predict, prepare for and respond to natural disasters have a message for Floridians: It’s not a matter of if but when a hurricane will hit the state. With the 2024 hurricane season expected to be busier than average, the nation’s top federal, state and local disaster and forecasting officials came to Sanford, Florida, on Friday to advise residents on how best to prepare. Sanford is located squarely in the center of the Sunshine State, underscoring the experts’ warning that even residents who don’t live on the coast are potentially at risk. The Atlantic and Gulf hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

