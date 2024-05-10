Judge strikes down NY county’s ban on female transgender athletes after roller derby league sues

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has struck down a Long Island county’s order banning female transgender athletes after a local women’s roller derby league challenged it. Judge Francis Ricigliano ruled Friday that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman didn’t have the authority to issue his February executive order. The order denies park permits to any women’s and girl’s teams, leagues or organizations that allow female transgender athletes to participate. The Long Island Roller Rebels challenged the order. Its president said the decision “sends a strong message” against discrimination. Blakeman dismissed the judge’s decision as one that didn’t address the merits of the case.

