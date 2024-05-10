Thomas says critics are pushing ‘nastiness’ and calls Washington a ‘hideous place’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has told attendees at a judicial conference that he and his wife have faced “nastiness and lies” over the last several years. He also decried Washington, D.C., as a “hideous place.” Thomas was the closing speaker at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Alabama. He made the comments in response to a question about working in a world that seems meanspirited. Thomas has faced criticism for accepting luxury trips from a GOP donor without reporting them.