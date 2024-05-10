Thousands of protesters in Armenia demand the prime minister’s resignation over Azerbaijan dispute

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters angered by the government’s decision to hand over control of some border villages to Azerbaijan have demonstrated in the center of the Armenian capital for a second day to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The rally in Yerevan ended Friday evening without incident. But the high-ranking Armenian Apostolic Church cleric who is leading the protests vowed that they would continue. Armenia said in April that it would cede control of some border areas to Azerbaijan. That decision followed the lightning military campaign in September in which Azerbaijan’s military forced ethnic Armenian separatist authorities in the Karabakh region to capitulate.

