Top Philippine security official demands Chinese diplomats’ expulsion as territorial row escalates
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A top Philippine security official has demanded the immediate expulsion of Chinese diplomats allegedly behind a reported leak of a phone conversation between one of the diplomats and a Filipino admiral about South China Sea disputes that have strained diplomatic ties. National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said Friday he was backing a call by the Philippine defense chief for Manila’s foreign office to take actions against Chinese embassy individuals in Manila “who claim to have recorded an alleged phone conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a military official” in violation of Philippine laws and international diplomatic protocols.