A top Cambodian opposition politician is charged with inciting disorder for criticizing government

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The leader of a recently formed Cambodian opposition party has been charged with inciting social disorder in the third major legal action this month targeting critics of the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet. The lawyer for Sun Chanthy of the Nation Power Party says he was formally charged Friday by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and sent to pre-trial detention in the northwestern province of Pursat. Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.