First person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant dies nearly 2 months later

BOSTON (AP) — The first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure. Rick Slayman underwent the procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital in March. The hospital’s transplant team says it is deeply saddened by Slayman’s passing and offered condolences to his family. They say there is no indication he died as a result of the transplant. Slayman’s family thanked his doctors, saying their efforts gave them seven more weeks with him. They say their memories from that time will remain in their minds and hearts.

